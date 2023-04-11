Incident and Emergency Management Market is estimated to be US$ 229.2 billion by 2032 – By PMI

PMI

According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Incident and Emergency Management Market, By System (Web-Based Emergency Management System, Emergency/Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Inventory/Database Management System, By Solution (Geospatial Solution, Disaster Recovery Solution, and Situational Awareness Solution), By Service (Consulting, Emergency Operation Center Design And Integration, Training, and Public Information Services), By Communication Tool and Device (First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, and Vehicle-Ready Gateways), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and insurance (BFSI), Energy and utilities, and Manufacturing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032” in its research database.

the demand of Incident and Emergency Management Market accounted for US$ 121.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 229.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%.

Key Highlights:

In November 2022, IBM launched new Incident Management SaaS (Software as a Service) offering designed to help organizations to understand status of their applications and infrastructure resources and to provide ability for addressing core challenges during incident triage.

In July 2021, NEC Software Solutions launched new software to revolutionize the dispatch of emergency services teams. New launched cloud-based software is developed with input from control room operators to respond as effectively and rapidly to emergency incidents and to protect the public.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Incident and Emergency Management is rising criminal activity and terrorist attacks, as well as the occurrence of unanticipated natural catastrophes because of the constantly changing climatic conditions. Further, increasing natural disasters, increasing awareness among government & enterprises pertaining to operational safety & regulatory compliance and updating of outdated incident emergency and management solutions is expected to fruitful the demand for Incident and Emergency Management market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Incident and Emergency Management Market, By System (Web-Based Emergency Management System, Emergency/Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Inventory/Database Management System, Safety Management System, Remote Weather Monitoring System, and Others (Tsunami Warning System, Earthquake/Seismic Warning System, and CBRNE/HAZMAT Detection System)), By Solution (Geospatial Solution, Disaster Recovery Solution, and Situational Awareness Solution), By Service (Consulting, Emergency Operation Center Design And Integration, Training, and Public Information Services), By Communication Tool and Device (First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, and Vehicle-Ready Gateways), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and insurance (BFSI), Energy and utilities, and Manufacturing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Incident and Emergency Management Market accounted for US$ 121.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 229.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2%. The Incident and Emergency Management is segmented based on System, Solution, Service, Communication Tool and Device, Vertical and Region.

Based on System, Incident and Emergency Management is segmented into Web-Based Emergency Management System, Emergency/Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Inventory/Database Management System, Safety Management System, Remote Weather Monitoring System, and Others (Tsunami Warning System, Earthquake/Seismic Warning System, and CBRNE/HAZMAT Detection System).

Based on Solution, Incident and Emergency Management is segmented into Geospatial Solution, Disaster Recovery Solution, and Situational Awareness Solution.

Based on Service, Incident and Emergency Management is segmented into Consulting, Emergency Operation Center Design and Integration, Training, and Public Information Services.

Based on Communication Tool and Device, Incident and Emergency Management is segmented into First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, and Vehicle-Ready Gateways.

Based on Vertical, Incident and Emergency Management is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and insurance (BFSI), Energy and utilities, and Manufacturing.

By Region, the Incident and Emergency Management is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Who are the Top Key players operating in the Incident and Emergency Management Market?

International Business Machines Corporation *

Incident Management Solutions Inc.

NEC Corporation

ARCOS, Inc.

Hexagon AB (publ)

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

NC4, Inc.

Intermedix Corporation

Eccentex Corporation

TRG The Response Group LLC.

Haystax Technology, Inc.

Alert Technologies Inc.

EmerGeo Solutions Worldwide Inc.

Veloci Corporation

MissionMode Solutions, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

