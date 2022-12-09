Incineration plants market to grow by USD 54,379.62 million: Specialized consumer services is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global incineration plants market has been categorized as a part of the global specialized consumer services market under the global diversified consumer services market. The parent market, the global specialized consumer services market, covers the revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Incineration Plants Market 2023-2027

The incineration plants market size is forecast to grow by USD 54,379.62 million, at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a sample

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Scope

The incineration plants market report covers the following areas:

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global incineration plants market is moderately diverse and comprises several international players. The market involves high capital investments and technological innovations to treat solid waste efficiently and use the resultant heat for electricity production and domestic heating purposes. Emissions such as flue gases from incineration plants are regulated. Agencies such as the EPA have set limits for GHGs, and hence, the plants need to comply with the regulations. Moreover, the increasing adoption of substitute techniques, such as recycling, will pose a significant challenge to the market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the market are Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright International Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sembcorp Industries Ltd., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. These firms are adopting various strategies and evolving their products to gain a competitive advantage and earn above-average profits as the market presents a favorable environment.

Story continues

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report

Incineration plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The municipal segment was valued at USD 35,960.72 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. In this segment, the rate of generation of MSW is a function of economic development, local climate, and public lifestyle. Moreover, the amount of waste generated is influenced by the income levels of regions. The consumption of goods and services is high in regions with high economic development and income levels, resulting in an increased amount of waste generation. New waste treatment plants are opening in various countries. The establishment of new waste incineration plants is one of the factors that can influence the accelerated growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

Capacity

Geography

Europe is estimated to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, Russia, and the UK are some of the prominent countries generating MSW in the region. As a result, incineration is widely used across Europe to treat solid wastes due to the fact of high population density and scarcity of land for dumping the wastes. An increase in the amount of non-municipal waste and stringent regulations have been driving the market in the region. The Circular Economy Package includes revised legislative proposals on waste management. It stimulates Europe's focus toward a circular economy. This proposal sets a 65% recycling target for municipal waste by 2030 and 75% recycling for packaging waste by 2030. As a result, the incineration plants market will face stiff competition from recycling during the forecast period.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this incineration plants market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist incineration plants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the incineration plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the incineration plants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the incineration plants market, vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports:

Municipal Solid Waste Management Market by Disposal Method and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The municipal solid waste management market share is expected to increase by USD 44.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%. This municipal solid waste management market research report extensively covers market segmentation by disposal method (landfill, incineration, recycling, open dump, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and MEA).

Waste-To-Energy Market by Technology and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The Waste-to-energy Market is projected to grow by USD 20.6 billion at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the waste-to-energy market segmentation by technology (thermal and biological) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Incineration Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54,379.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.2 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BT Wolfgang Binder GmbH, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Doosan Corp., Granutech Saturn Systems, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Incinco Ltd., INCINER8 Ltd., Ionicon Analytik Ges mbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Keppel Corp., MARTIN GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., OPSIS AB, Sembcorp Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, and Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global incineration plants market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-municipal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Capacity

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Capacity

7.3 Large capacity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Medium capacity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Small capacity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

12.4 China Everbright Environment Group Ltd.

12.5 Doosan Corp.

12.6 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

12.7 Incinco Ltd.

12.8 INCINER8 Ltd.

12.9 Ionicon Analytik Ges mbH

12.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.11 Keppel Corp.

12.12 MARTIN GmbH

12.13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.14 Nippon Steel Corp.

12.15 Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

12.16 SUEZ SA

12.17 Veolia Environment SA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Incineration Plants Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incineration-plants-market-to-grow-by-usd-54-379-62-million-specialized-consumer-services-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301697135.html

SOURCE Technavio