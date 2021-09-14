U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.05
    -25.68 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,577.57
    -292.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,037.76
    -67.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.90
    -32.88 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.39
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.10
    +12.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6440
    -0.3510 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,590.75
    +1,698.25 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.94
    +26.21 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Incipio® Introduces Diverse, Innovative Sustainable Protective Case Range for Apple iPhone 13 Devices

·6 min read

All-New Organicore Clear, Optum and Design Series Cases Deliver Protection You Can Feel Good About for Both Your Phone and the Environment

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio®, award-winning designer and manufacturer of mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle, today introduced a diverse lineup of sustainable, protective cases for the Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. Leading with the all-new Organicore Clear, Optum, and Design Series, the Incipio case collection provides effortless protection through a variety of modern styles, practical designs, and fresh colors to fit every lifestyle.

"Not only do our cases have superior drop protection and advanced features you've come to expect from Incipio, but they are now made with sustainable materials, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "Incipio is committed to a more sustainable future, and we are proud to have incorporated recycled materials into our packaging, recycled plastic or bio plastics into every case, implemented a free case recycling program, and continued our one-for-one tree planting initiative with our Organicore cases."

Each Incipio case for the iPhone 13 range (excluding Organicore which is 100% compostable) incorporates Eastman TritanRenew copolyester, a durable material with 50% ISCC-certified recycled content1. Incipio uses packaging made with recycled materials as an added layer of sustainability. Incipio has also launched a partnership with Close the Loop USA to provide consumers with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. Regardless of the brand, customers can now recycle their used case, helping to reduce the number of products going into landfills each year.

Incipio's robust protective case lineup for the iPhone 13 range includes:

OrganicoreNaturally tough

100% compostable plant-based protection has been maximized. Now everyone can do their part to protect the environment without sacrificing protection. Organicore delivers superior device protection with Impact Struts technology, boasts a raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection, and textured grips inspired by patterns found in nature. Through Incipio's partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, for every Organicore case purchased, one tree will be planted in regions most impacted by deforestation.

  • NEW Organicore Clear (MSRP $44.99): The world's first compostable, co-molded clear case with 14-feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal, Ocean Blue, Berry, Natural, and Seafoam Green.

  • Organicore (MSRP $39.99): The improved eco-friendly Organicore collection now includes Impact Struts Technology to create a compostable case that delivers 8 feet of drop protection. Available in Charcoal, Ocean Blue/Night Sky, and Natural/Peach.

Design Series – Fashion Forward Protection (MSRP $34.99)

Inspired by you and rooted in timeless designs, the Design Series adds sophisticated style and protection against everyday wear and tear to your device. The Incipio Design Series uses innovative techniques to create on-trend designs made with recycled materials, that match your style, incorporate antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, raised-edge bezels for added screen protection and camera protection, while offering 10-foot drop protection. Available in all-new Sunset, Reflections, Pearlescent, Rainbow, and Flower Fields designs.

Optum – Optimize & Cool Your iPhone (MSRP $49.99)

Built for the super user, Optum reduces the heat from your phone while gaming, streaming, or charging for optimized use. Incipio's Optum heat dissipation technology includes strategically placed air vents that promote airflow through the case, plus a heat-absorbing graphene inlay to keep your phone cooled and the battery optimized for use. Optum offers up to 16-foot drop protection, ultra-responsive press-fit buttons, textured side bumpers providing a more secure grip, is 5G compatible, and works with wireless and MagSafe charging. Available in Electric Blue, Gray and Black Volt.

Incipio Classic Cases

Incipio's classic case designs are also now available for the iPhone 13 devices. Each case offers superior drop protection ranging from 12 to 14 feet with Impact Struts technology, antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria, raised-edge bezels for added screen protection and camera protection against face and back drops, exceptional scratch and discoloration defense, and 5G and wireless charging compatibility.

  • Grip (MSRP $39.99) – Stop drops before they happen with multi-directional grips that prevent slippage from all directions. Grip is Incipio's slimmest 14-foot drop protective case with two layers of co-molded protection. Available in Clear, Clear Black, Clear Blue, Clear Pink, Black, Blue, Blush Pink, and Red.

  • Grip for MagSafe (MSRP $49.99) – The same protection as the Grip, now designed for MagSafe. Available in Black and Clear.

  • Slim (MSRP $39.99) - Built to feel sleek in your hand without sacrificing protection, Slim's form lives up to its name while delivering 14-foot drop protection and is proudly BPA-Free. Available in Clear, Black / Clear, and Rose Pink / Clear.

  • Duo (MSRP $29.99) – Incipio's classic two-piece case featuring 12-foot drop protection and a premium soft touch feel. Available in Clear, Blue, Gray, Rose Pink, and Red.

  • Duo for MagSafe (MSRP $39.99) – The same classic features of the Duo, now designed for MagSafe. Available in Black, Blue, and Red.

Availability:

Incipio cases for the all-new Apple iPhone 13 lineup are available now at Incipio.com, with select cases coming soon to Verizon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers worldwide.

Incipio backs all phone cases with an industry-leading lifetime warranty.

For the latest product news, connect with Incipio on Facebook, Twitter @myIncipio and Instagram @Incipio.

Incipio is a Vinci brand.

###

About Incipio

Incipio creates award-winning mobile solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

Incipio cases for the iPhone 13 devices provide protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment.
Incipio cases for the iPhone 13 devices provide protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incipio-introduces-diverse-innovative-sustainable-protective-case-range-for-apple-iphone-13-devices-301376755.html

SOURCE Incipio

Recommended Stories

  • Globalstar's stock takes a dive after Apple didn't say its new iPhone supports satellite communications

    Shares of Globalstar Inc. took an afternoon dive Tuesday, as investors expressed disappointment that Apple Inc. did not say its new iPhone 13s would support satellite communications. The mobile satellite services company's stock sank 19.4%, after being down 5.3% just before the start of Apple's iPhone 13 launch event. The stock had rocketed 64.3% on Aug. 30, after the

  • Apple unveils $699 iPhone 13 and $999 iPhone 13 Pro

    Apple debuted its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Tuesday.

  • AMD Set to Soar After Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices, the chip maker long seen as an underdog to rival Intel doesn’t get enough credit for a strategy that is now giving Intel some serious competition. When AMD does complete the deal, Cordisco expects AMD to generate about $35 billion of sales by 2024. More importantly, AMDs data center revenue could double this year and hit about $12 billion in 2024, Cordisco said.

  • Biggest takeaways from Apple’s iPhone event 2021

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down the latest on Apple’s devices.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Globalstar Stock Is Tumbling.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 21%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT), which took off last month on speculation that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone -- doubling Globalstar's stock price in less than a month's time -- came crashing back to Earth on Tuesday. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Globalstar stock is down 21%. As the theory went, you see, Apple was gearing up to announce new features and capabilities of this year's iPhone iteration, the iPhone 13.

  • Apple issues emergency security update ahead of this afternoon's big event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Apple's emergency spyware flaw ahead of this afternoon's big event.

  • Apple debuts iPhone 13

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Apple’s iPhone 13.

  • A look at the Apple Watch Series 7

    Jim Kelleher, CFA, Director of Research and Senior Technology Analyst,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest from Apple’s event.

  • iPhone 13: Apple reveals whole new version of its handset

    Apple has revealed the iPhone 13. The display itself has also been improved, Apple said, to be as much as 28 per cent more bright when it is outside. On the inside, the iPhone has been “completely re-architected”, Apple said.

  • iRobot unveils new Roomba vacuum that avoids solid pet waste

    iRobot co-founder and CEO Colin Angle joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new Roomba j7+ Robot vacuum.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency, to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- slipped 2% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT Monday in response to rumors that rival chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) could be mounting a challenge to Nvidia's dominance in graphic cards. As TechRadar reported this morning, a "leaked slide" from a presentation apparently authored by Intel describes the latter's plans to release "a new Intel Arc Alchemist GPU ... lining up in performance terms with [Nvidia's] RTX 3070" graphics processor -- and potentially at a lower price. Nvidia describes its GeForce RTX 3070 family as "the ultimate play" in graphics processors, suitable for "the most demanding games" -- and priced starting at $499.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple reveals iPhone 13 lineup, iPad Mini price increase and larger Apple Watch

    Apple Inc. detailed new iPhones, iPads and smartwatches Tuesday as the most valuable U.S. public company attempts to focus on the coming holiday season instead of its regulatory issues.

  • Apple event: iPhone 13 Pro, Max and Mini, new iPads, Watch and everything else announced during live stream launch

    Apple has held its biggest event of the year, announcing a new iPhone. Or, more precisely, it announced four new iPhones, in two different ranges and three sizes, just like it did last year. Here is everything Apple announced during its “California Streaming” event – and everything it didn’t.

  • Updating Our Technical Strategy on Cloudflare

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Monday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Matthew Prince, founder, chairman and CEO of Cloudflare , the network and cybersecurity provider. Prince said that Cloudflare is building a better network and continues its mission of execution and innovation. Cloudflare recently won a lucrative contract with the federal government.

  • Watch Apple's iPhone 13 event right here at 1PM ET

    Apple is streaming its iPhone 13 event at 1PM Eastern — you can watch it here, along with our recap immediately afterward.

  • Watch Zscaler's Next Big Growth Opportunity

    Given the challenges of securing the computing environments of increasingly mobile employees, the demand for Zscaler's (NASDAQ: ZS) flagship cloud-based end-user protection products should remain strong over the long term. The good news for shareholders is that Zscaler is eyeing a significant growth opportunity that could send its stock price higher. Over the last several years, Zscaler has been developing a disruptive cloud-native platform that protects remote workers' computing environments without requiring enterprises to implement, configure, and maintain cumbersome on-premises infrastructure.

  • Apple releases iOS 14.8 and macOS 11.6 to address Pegasus spyware hack

    One day before its next major event, Apple has released iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2 and macOS Big Sur 11.6.

  • Apple issues urgent warning to protect customers from spyware

    The company is urging users to download an emergency software update that will fix a security flaw in its products.