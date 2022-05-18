U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

(included) to Debut at Specialty Food Association's 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show

·3 min read

The membership collective amplifies BIPOC voices and brands in the specialty food industry

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) is excited to announce that (included) will debut at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show. A membership collective of CPG companies led and mostly owned by Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, and other CEOs of color, (included) is dedicated to mutual success, advocacy for diverse representation, and a commitment to amplifying BIPOC voices and brands in the specialty food industry.

(included) Pavilion participants for the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show.
(included) Pavilion participants for the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show.

The goal of (included) is to help buyers and press find BIPOC-led and founded companies at the Summer Fancy Food Show.

"I'm excited to partner with (included) and for their debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show," said Bill Lynch, SFA president. "Our DEI Committee has been working hard on initiatives, and this is an important step for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the specialty food industry."

Open to BIPOC who hold the top leadership position in any CPG company across the ecosystem, (included) will have a pavilion comprised of 10 brands at the Show, which runs June 12-14 at the GBAC-certified Javits Center in New York City.

"(included) is more than just an organization for BIPOC CEOs. It is a volunteer-led community and a place to create belonging for those sometimes on the margin. (included) hopes to improve the chances for success for BIPOC brands. We do this by creating opportunities for the food industry to find and create meaningful connections with our member companies," said Clara Paye, Unite Foods.

The goal of (included) is to help buyers and press find BIPOC-led and founded companies at the Show by connecting them with (included) members. In addition to the debut of (included) at the Show, the SFA is seeking to evolve the program into one of many signature strategic programs showcasing the SFA's commitment to diversity including community composition, experiences, and ideas.

The 10 companies exhibiting at the (included) pavilion are:

The (included) pavilion will be one of many exciting features at the Show:

  • Hot trends from the SFA Trendspotter Panel 2022 Predictions and Winter Fancy Food Show

  • Startup Pavilion - up and coming makers

  • Incubator Village - incubators from around the country

  • Category-focused Pavilions including Beverages; Cheese; Chocolate; Confectionery, Snacks and Sweets; Deli

  • U.S. State and International (Europe, Asia, and South America) Pavilions

  • sofi™ Awards winners from 2022 + announcements of Product of the Year and New Product of the Year

  • Education programming, including the new 2022 State of the Specialty Food Industry research

  • What's New and What's Hot showcases

  • Presentation of the Lifetime Achievement and Leadership Awards, and induction of the current Class of the Specialty Food Hall of Fame

  • End-of-Show Food Rescue and Donation with City Harvest

Open only to the trade, the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. The SFA is working with New York City to ensure that all show safety protocols meet the needs of the specialty food community.

About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/included-to-debut-at-specialty-food-associations-2022-summer-fancy-food-show-301550331.html

SOURCE Specialty Food Association

