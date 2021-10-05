All-Inclusive By Marriott Bonvoy Welcomes First Autograph Collection Resorts To Growing Portfolio Of Immersive Getaways

Dynamic All-Inclusive Properties Join the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio with 20 New Resorts; Shaking up the Segment with Distinctive Experiences and Unparalleled Member Benefits

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring limitless opportunities and endless experiences for the discerning leisure traveler, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy officially welcomes 20 one-of-a-kind resorts as part of the Autograph Collection Hotels brand. Celebrated for its curated collection of remarkably independent properties with distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, the new Autograph Collection All-Inclusive resorts span across Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Grenada, and Costa Rica. The latest addition to the award-winning Marriott Bonvoy travel program, members now have a new travel option where they can earn and redeem points through a convenient, pay-one-price concept.

"The arrival of the first all-inclusive resorts marks an exciting chapter in the brand's story," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Autograph Collection. "From focal design moments and immersive dining hideaways to signature rituals and personal guide adventures, Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts transport you to a world of your own, where experiences are tailored, imagination is piqued, and joy is unleashed."

Each of the 20 Autograph Collection All-Inclusive resorts delivers on the brand's promise to create experiences that enable guests to immerse themselves in unique moments tailored to their interests. Guests will revel in an elevated all-inclusive vacation with a unique design aesthetic, enriching programs that open the door for excitement and growth, and dynamic locally driven dining options, along with enhanced spa and wellness offerings. For example, Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only offers excursions designed for those who yearn for memorable adventures including a catamaran cruise through the turquoise waters of Caribbean Sea on to scenic Isla Mujeres. Over at Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, guests can experience the privacy of the island's only overwater bungalows outfitted in natural wood with glass floors to admire the vibrant marine life below, infinity plunge pool, and an overwater hammock.

Lastly, at Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge takes center stage above the glimmering lights of the Cancun Strip with an exciting pool scene serving craft cocktails and refined Mexican cuisine.

The below 20 resorts join the platform following the recent agreement with Sunwing Travel Group's hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, moving Marriott International into the top 10 of global all-inclusive players.

Mexico

Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Dominican Republic

Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only (expected to be welcomed into the portfolio in January 2022)

Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only

Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Jamaica

Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

St. Lucia

Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only

Costa Rica

Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Antigua

Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Grenada

Royalton Grenada, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Marriott Bonvoy Member Benefits & Recognition

The all-inclusive portfolio will fully participate in Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for stays and receive special, on-property benefits based on their status.

Members will earn 10 points for every qualifying dollar spent, including amounts spent on participating premium amenities and resort-operated activities. Elite members will earn additional bonus points.

Redemption stays at all-inclusive properties are available in the current Free Night Award Chart. Redemption nights are based on up to two guests per room.

Member benefits for all-inclusive getaways will include member rates, resort discounts, room upgrades based on availability, complimentary massages, access to exclusive areas on property, weekly member cocktail parties and more, all depending on each member's Elite status and the individual resort offerings.

Marriott Bonvoy is the award-winning travel program and marketplace from Marriott International. It brings together the company's portfolio of extraordinary brands, which includes roughly 7,800 properties across 138 countries and territories as well as its premium home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, destination tours and activities, and now All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy. Members enjoy complimentary and enhanced Wi-Fi, exclusive member rates, and access to Marriott Bonvoy Moments exclusive experiences, all the features of the Marriott Bonvoy app including contactless check in, among many more program benefits.

To learn and explore more, visit all-inclusive.marriott.com. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy and to join for free, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

