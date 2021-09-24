U.S. markets closed

INCO Commercial Realty Inc. Lists First to Market Heavy Industrial Manufacturing Space in Long Beach

·1 min read

<p>First time on the market! Approx. 117,888 sf of heavy industrial space on approx. 210,528 sf LBIG zoned land adjacent to Long Beach Port. Lease offers due by Oct. 8th.</p>

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug. 16, 2021 Truck Accessories Group (TAG) announced plans to vacate its 117,888 sf Long Beach facility by the end of 2021. This marks the first time this large and conveniently located space has hit the market. Adjacent to the Port of Long Beach as well as the 710 and 405 freeways, the listing is accepting offers up until Oct. 8, 2021.

In an effort to reduce manufacturing cost and strengthen its market position, TAG has decided to move its Long Beach manufacturing initiatives to its Mexicali production facility. This move has opened a unique opportunity for taking over and repurposing their space. According to the listing potential uses include, but are not limited to, manufacturing, warehousing, cannabis, port related businesses, and more. Please note all uses are subject to the City of Long Beach zoning regulations. This listing is being managed and brokered by Jay Price and Bill Townsend of INCO Commercial.

About INCO Commercial

INCO Commercial and its family of companies, INCO Municipal Consulting and CORE Property Management, provide local knowledge, regional reach and world class service to our commercial real estate clients. To learn more about this listing, or INCO Commercial in general, please visit our website HERE.

Press Contact:

Jay Price / Bill Townsend
562-587-7142
https://incocommercial.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inco-commercial-realty-inc-lists-first-to-market-heavy-industrial-manufacturing-space-in-long-beach-301384912.html

SOURCE INCO Commercial Realty Inc.

