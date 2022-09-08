U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.25
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,669.00
    +92.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,326.00
    +62.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.50
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.64
    +0.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.00
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    +0.24 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0014
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -2.27 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1518
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5800
    -0.1580 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,300.55
    +517.16 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.68
    +21.97 (+4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Incode & TOTM Technologies Form Strategic Partnership to Meet Accelerated Demand for Omnichannel Identity Experiences in Indonesia

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incode, the next-generation identity verification platform, today announced that it has forged a partnership with TOTM Technologies as its reseller, to offer one of the world's most powerful identity solutions, Incode Omni, to the Indonesian market as part of its Asia Pacific expansion.

Incode is a Fintech Power 50 company and industry leader in privacy-centric identity verification for global enterprises. The Omni platform is used by the world's largest financial institutions, governments, marketplaces, hotels and hospitals to customize their user experience, at scale while drastically reducing security and fraud risk. With its unique passive liveness technology, word class facial recognition, and advanced deep learning techniques, Incode Omni meets the most stringent compliance and security standards for global brands such as JumeirahTM Hotels, Rappi, and Citi.

Indonesia is a key market for Incode and TOTM Technologies in Asia Pacific. Indonesian enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation to address a growing base of digitally savvy mobile-first users who are demanding frictionless onboarding processes and a simpler experience. According to Statista, 72% of Indonesians are smartphone users while close to 73% now have internet access. What's more, the pandemic added 21 million new digital consumers, with the majority (72%) from non-metropolitan areas.

As an end-to-end identity management and biometrics products provider, TOTM Technologies powers enterprises with digital identity and onboarding solutions spanning use cases such as national identity, fintech and finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure access control.  TOTM Technologies recognizes identity as a key that opens unlimited doors and is determined to broaden the horizon of Indonesian companies by bringing world-class, secure, and customer-first biometric products from Incode into the region.

Ricardo Amper, Founder and CEO of Incode, said, "We are proud to team with a widely recognized partner like TOTM Technologies. TOTM Technologies' technical expertise and experience, large customer base, and understanding of a big Asian market like Indonesia are unparalleled in the region. With its support, I expect nothing less than hyper-growth in Indonesia as we continue our global expansion into Asia Pacific."

Allen Ganz, Vice President of Business Development, Incode, said, "TOTM Technologies has a strong track record in helping enterprises transform their business operations with next-generation biometric and identity solutions, coupled with strong technical support across many shared industry verticals. Our first in Asia Pacific, this partnership is a milestone in our global channel roadmap where we aggressively expand our partner ecosystem to meet the demand for our offerings."

Pierre Prunier, CEO and Executive Director of TOTM Technologies, said, "Indonesian businesses are showing great interest in identity verification and management solutions, especially with the acceleration of digitalization due to the pandemic. We are confident that Incode's best-in-breed solutions and disruptive technology will deliver the secure, frictionless, and differentiated user experience that our customers are prioritizing and are looking to offer in their highly competitive sectors."

About Incode Technologies, Inc.

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode's end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud. With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with a number of the world's biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America. To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com.

About TOTM Technologies

TOTM Technologies provides end-to-end identity management and biometrics products, powering Digital Identity and Digital Onboarding solutions. That includes NIST-rated core biometrics matching software that is proven in ultra large-scale identity deployments. The TOTM group transacts over 250 thousand identities daily, whilst having helped to onboard some 370 million identities in the world's most populous countries such as Indonesia.

TOTM's in-house expertise comprises innovators, disruptors and technologists providing best-of-breed, integrated and highly-scalable solutions that span across domains and use-cases such as national ID, automated border control, finance & fintech, healthcare and critical infrastructure access control. For more information, visit http://totmtechnologies.com/.

SOURCE Incode

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is its key product. So investors should pay attention to a new release.

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • What's Next for Intel as It Reaches Our Downside Price Target?

    The charts of chipmaker Intel were reviewed back on July 29 where we noted a Point and Figure chart target of $30. INTC has reached that downside price objective so let's check on the charts and indicators again. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is bearish and tells us that sellers of INTC have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suze Orman now says you need this much in emergency savings (and psst: you’re probably not going to like it)

    Financial experts have always urged people to create an emergency savings fund, but exactly how much should be in that fund has never been cut and dry. Recently, Suze Orman revised her advice on how much you need in an emergency fund to cover between 8 and 12 months, to 12 months worth of expenses. There’s a potential recession looming on the horizon, she says.

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • She called herself the Mother Teresa of Florida small-business lending, but investigators say she was really running a $194 million Ponzi scheme

    MJ Capital Funding claimed to raise cash to lend to small merchants, but prosecutors say most went to the owners or was used to pay back earlier investors.

  • China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as T

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds, Now What? Apple Unveils 'Far Out' iPhone; 5 Hot Solar Plays

    The major indexes finally rebounded, but now face a key test. Apple unveiled the Apple 14. Several solar plays flashed buy signals.

  • American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    American Eagle (AEO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.23% and 0.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • GameStop jumps despite second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down second-quarter earnings for GameStop, plus news that the retailer is partnering with crypto platform FTX.