Income Financial Trust Financial Results to December 31, 2020

Income Financial Trust
TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the year ended December 31, 2020 are now available at www.sedar.com and Income Financial's website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com
info@quadravest.com


  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – March 23rd, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. Avoiding early morning lows will be key to supporting a recovery from Monday’s losses.

  • Bank of Canada Lays Out Plans to Slow QE, Halts Other Programs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada provided the greatest guidance yet into how it plans to slow purchases of government bonds as the economic recovery accelerates, fueling expectations it could begin doing so as soon as April.In a speech on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the central bank is winding down emergency liquidity programs it deployed to grease markets when the coronavirus hit last year, including programs to buy provincial and corporate debt. He also provided insight into how the central bank plans to pare back its main government bond purchasing program -- including a pledge that any tapering will be gradual.Policy makers have been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in federal government bonds each week to help keep borrowing costs low. Economists say that pace may no longer be warranted, with an outlook that appears to show the economy growing at a much stronger clip than officials had been expecting.Tapering in April is “as near a certainty as these things can be,” Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities, said by email. “If they were planning on maintaining bond purchases at these levels, it would’ve made sense to push back against tapering expectations.”The central bank also wants to avoid taking ownership of too large a share of the outstanding bond market. Currently, the bank owns a little more than 35% of the total market of outstanding government of Canada bonds. Governor Tiff Macklem has said that when holdings rise above 50%, market functioning could get distorted.In remarks before the CFA Society Toronto, Gravelle highlighted how the tapering process will work, indicating the central bank is seriously considering the option. He said the process will be “gradual and in measured steps” and will conclude with net purchases at zero when the “recovery is well underway.”“We will eventually get down to a pace of QE purchases that maintains -- but no longer increases -- the amount of stimulus being provided,” Gravelle said.The timing of getting to this so-called “reinvestment phase” will be guided by the central bank’s economic outlook, said Gravelle. Adjustments to the program are distinct from any change to the policy interest rate, he added, downplaying any chance of an imminent hike of the Bank of Canada’s 0.25% overnight policy interest rate.“It won’t necessarily mean that we have changed our views about when we will need to start raising the policy interest rate,” Gravelle said.Yields on Canadian bonds rose after the speech, but pared the gains. Canada’s 10-year benchmark was trading at 1.507% as of 3:15 p.m. in Toronto.Financing FacilitiesWith the discontinuation of some of its programs, Gravelle said the maturity of short-term funding facilities held by the central bank will reduce its balance sheet to about C$475 billion by the end of April, about C$100 billion smaller than its current level.Gravelle said the central bank will suspend its main short-term financing facility in May and won’t extend three other asset purchase programs expiring in coming weeks for commercial paper, provincial bonds and corporate bonds. It doesn’t intend to sell assets it already bought in the corporate or provincial bond purchase programs.The bank’s decision to end its emergency programs about a year after initiating them is a testament to the recovery in market functioning and global financial conditions, he said.“We can take these steps because now there is ample system-wide liquidity for financial institutions to draw from,” Gravelle said. He noted the bank can reactivate any market programs should market stress re-emerge.(Updates with details throughout. A previous version was corrected to remove a reference to a 15 basis point rise in yields.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Faces Bond Market Test After Acting as Bastion in Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s $18 trillion bond market has proved remarkably stable in the face of rising yields around the world. A flood of issuance from the country’s local governments from April is about to put that resilience to the test.Regional authorities are expected to expedite sales of new special local debt, just as short-term loans and corporate tax submissions are due. The brunt of the pressure -- with a record 7.1 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) of such debt expected this year according to official figures and data compiled by Bloomberg -- will fall on Chinese banks, asked to ensure growth while facing calls to cut leverage.Foreign funds such as UBS Asset Management are underweight such debt, noting the looming supply, while others are counting on the People’s Bank of China to provide liquidity in the second quarter to help absorb the sales.“Banks are under even greater pressure than last year to digest the bond issuance,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The key issue here is that local governments lack funds, and the central government can’t let them be starved of it, therefore it can only let them roll the debt over.”Local government debt makes up more than one fifth of the nation’s bond market, and appetite for them is often an indicator of just how accommodating China’s policymakers are.Average monthly net government bond issuance, led by local debt, could jump fourfold to 680 billion yuan between March and June, from 169 billion yuan in the first two months, according to Standard Chartered Plc analysts including Becky Liu.The uncertainty over how local debt -- sold to fund everything from bridges to highways -- will be absorbed could spill over to the sovereign bond market. The 10-year benchmark yield could climb to 3.6% in the second quarter, ANZ’s Xing said. That would be a level unseen since October 2018.Chinese Debt Becomes Unlikely Safe Haven Amid Bond Turmoil (1)So far, China’s sovereign bonds have escaped the global rout led by Treasuries. While yields on the 10-year U.S. benchmark have jumped 90 basis points since November to as high as 1.75%, the Chinese equivalent has fallen more than 10 basis points from a peak at that time to about 3.2%.The resilience has been partly due to a record influx of foreign purchases, lured by the returns and inclusion of Chinese debt into major global indexes.But these bullish factors tend to favor the more liquid sovereign and policy bank bonds. That’s why investors had scrutinized Beijing’s recent decision to let regional authorities sell 3.65 trillion yuan of special debt -- which while less than last year’s record is more than expected.In addition to that, local governments are slated to issue 820 billion yuan in general bonds this year to fund projected budget deficits, the Ministry of Finance’s annual budget report showed. They are also expected to sell another 2.67 trillion yuan of notes to refinance existing debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Overall, “net on net you’re going to see less but you’ll see more on the local government bond side,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, whose fund is underweight Chinese local government bonds. “You should see it as a bullish sign for bonds this year, but bearish from a sector perspective on the supply in local governments versus sovereign.”Liquidity QuestionBanks are going to need the PBOC to pump money into the system -- probably through medium-term lending facilities, according to Citic Securities Co. and Guosheng Securities Co. The central bank has kept money market conditions generally balanced after engineering in January the worst cash crunch in more than five years.Commercial lenders also will need to repay more than 1.6 trillion yuan of negotiable certificates of deposits -- short-term interbank borrowing instruments -- that will mature next month.According to historical experience, if monthly net financing in China’s bond market exceeds 1 trillion yuan, it may significantly suppress investor sentiment, said Guannan Zhou, a fixed income analyst from Huachuang Securities. “This may be reflected in April.”(Adds breakdown of local bond issuance in the 11th paragraph and analyst comments in the last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe’s 2021 Bond Deals Hit Half Trillion Euros in Record Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s bond market has cemented its status as a global funding force with 500 billion-euros ($595 billion) of sales in the fastest time ever.A two-part minimum 1 billion euros social bond from the European Union on Tuesday helped push issuance past the landmark, putting sales so far this year at least 14% ahead of the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The milestone wasn’t reached until March 31 last year.“Despite the cross headwinds of either rates or equities volatility, the tone in the credit markets has remained resilient,” said James Cunniffe, director for corporate syndicate at HSBC Holdings Plc. Central Bank stimulus has proved to be an effective stabilizer in containing spread moves in credit markets amid the volatility seen elsewhere, he said.Borrowers have seized on European Central Bank assurances that rates will stay low and stimulus will remain in place to sell debt, even as concerns swirl that inflation could stir in economies recovering from the pandemic and push yields higher. Governments in particular have loaded up on debt to fund economic recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic.Green GiantsItaly, Spain and France alone have sold 61.5 billion euros of syndicated bonds so far this year, with some nations also turning to green debt types to help fund their recoveries. Italy amassed a record 80 billion euros of bids for its 8.5 billion-euro debut green bond in March, while France priced its first green debt deal since 2017 earlier this month.The EU will also today add to its 23 billion euros of SURE social debt issuance already this year.The bloc’s funding spree has helped the public sector raise more than half this year’s sales, compared to a 46.1% share in the first quarter of 2020. Sales of bonds linked to green, social and sustainability principles have also jumped to form about a fifth of this year’s marketwide issuance.“Talking to investors, ESG is increasingly a part of their overall decision-making process for any security and there is a very strong focus on that topic,” said Elena Garcia Hernandez, fixed income syndicate banker at HSBC Holdings Plc.The ethical debt boom has helped offset a drop in corporate issuance to around 20% of this year’s volume after many firms loaded up on debt last year at the onset of the pandemic. Banks and other financial borrowers have priced a quarter of this year’s deals.It remains to be seen whether 2020’s annual sales record of more than 1.7 trillion euros can be beaten. Inflation fears triggered by the recovery of key economies could dampen the blistering pace of debt sales in the second quarter. There is also some concern that a scaling back of central bank stimulus programs may stoke a surge in risk.“The market continues to look through the challenges that we face as we have a more clear roadmap out of lockdowns, HSBC’s Cunniffe said. “As we pass the anniversary of Covid-19 impacting the market and move into the second quarter, we shall see a return to more normal levels of supply in contrast to the oscillating run rates of March, April and May 2020,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Stocks Trade Mixed as Rotation Sets In; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks traded mixed as investors rotated to stocks set to benefit from economic reopening and away from the tech names that thrived during the pandemic. Oil jumped after the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship.Energy producers, banks and transportation companies were among the best performers as traders bought up cyclical stocks. The Nasdaq 100 fell amid losses for Zoom Video Communications Inc., Baidu Inc. and DocuSign Inc. The dollar edged higher.Demand increased at an auction of five-year Treasury notes, boosting the bid-to-cover ratio from the previous sale, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction sparked a global selloff in bonds. Investors are also wagering on which sectors of the stock market are poised for the best gains as growth picks up.“As long as we continue to exceed expectations on the economic front, which I think we will, the cyclical trade is still going to have legs,” Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, told Bloomberg Television.European stocks eked out a gain. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fell the most in almost three weeks. Hong Kong equities dropped to a 10% correction amid the city’s decision to temporarily suspend BioNTech SE vaccines.West Texas Intermediate crude added more than 5% after a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal and blocked traffic in both directions on one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes. Some traffic should resume tomorrow after efforts to move the giant vessel.Bitcoin rose after Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the firm’s cars can be purchased with the cryptocurrency.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index was little changed as of 2:55 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose less than 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 1.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1828.The British pound sank 0.3% to $1.3706.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 108.78 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.36%.Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 5.4% to $60.86 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.5% to $1,734.98 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

    CNBC'S Mad Money host Jim Cramer said that he made a “ton of money” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) thanks to popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano. What Happened: In a recent podcast with Pompliano, Cramer said that he bought into the advice he received from Pompliano earlier and put half a million dollars in Bitcoin over the course of a few days. “I mentioned the money because it's never happened to me before. I've bought a lot of stocks in my life...it happened just as you said,” said Cramer, adding that it also happened “much faster” than he expected. The CNBC host did not get into exactly how profitable his investment turned out, but if he did indeed invest $500,000 in Bitcoin after his first podcast appearance with Pompliano, it would now be worth around $2.4 million. Cramer explained that Pompliano’s advice about Bitcoin really resonated with him because what he said was what he was searching for with gold all along. “But gold let me down,” said Cramer, who has now changed his stance on the asset for the first time since 1983. “Now I say five percent of gold, five percent of Bitcoin.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s price has been steadily increasing since December 2020, as more retail investors and institutions have bought into the narrative that the digital asset can serve as an “alternative store of value.” The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,500 earlier this month but has since consolidated around $56,000. Despite a recent dip in price, on-chain data seems to indicate that institutions are still buying, and market sentiment remained positive overall. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take ProfitsWhy NFT Token THETA Rallied 17,892% In One Year, Became Top 10 Crypto By Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping

    While the pandemic caused incredible financial stress and uncertainty, it also led many consumers like Smith to form new financial habits worth keeping, including saving more and spending less. A NerdWallet survey found that most people who formed new financial habits plan to continue them into 2021. For many Americans, spending less amid the pandemic came naturally because of income loss or fewer spending options after restaurants and travel largely shut down.

  • Oil prices bounce as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, with support attributed to a blockage of the Suez Canal after a ship ran aground.

  • Disney Deals Blow to Cinema Chains With Streaming Plan for Big Movies. AMC Stock Slumps.

    As movie theaters reopen in major markets, Disney says its big summer releases will be available to stream at the same time they debut on the big screen.

  • GameStop stock suffering worst day in 7 weeks after downgrade, disappointing results

    GameStop Corp. was downgraded Wednesday to the equivalent of a sell rating by Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who praised management and the business outlook but expressed concern over excessive valuation.

  • Yellen, Powell double down on efforts to tackle climate-change financial risks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that they are moving full steam ahead with plans to assess the implications of climate change to the financial system.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.