Income Investors Should Know That Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb's shares before the 4th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.40 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bristol-Myers Squibb has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of US$54.23. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bristol-Myers Squibb's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Bristol-Myers Squibb has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bristol-Myers Squibb is paying out an acceptable 60% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bristol-Myers Squibb generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Bristol-Myers Squibb's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Bristol-Myers Squibb earnings per share are up 5.6% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Bristol-Myers Squibb has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend at approximately 5.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Bristol-Myers Squibb for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Bristol-Myers Squibb's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Bristol-Myers Squibb from a dividend perspective.

So while Bristol-Myers Squibb looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bristol-Myers Squibb and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

