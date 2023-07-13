Income Investors Should Know That Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (KLSE:CHOOBEE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad (KLSE:CHOOBEE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.025 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.025 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of MYR0.93. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad has seen its dividend decline 1.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get used to Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

