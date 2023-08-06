Income Investors Should Know That Crescendo Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CRESNDO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Crescendo Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CRESNDO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Crescendo Corporation Berhad's shares before the 10th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.05 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Crescendo Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of MYR1.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Crescendo Corporation Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Crescendo Corporation Berhad is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Crescendo Corporation Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Crescendo Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.3% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Crescendo Corporation Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Crescendo Corporation Berhad? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Crescendo Corporation Berhad from a dividend perspective.

