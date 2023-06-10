Income Investors Should Know That F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase F&G Annuities & Life's shares before the 15th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether F&G Annuities & Life can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year F&G Annuities & Life paid out 102% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see F&G Annuities & Life's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 59% per annum for the past five years.

This is F&G Annuities & Life's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

To Sum It Up

Has F&G Annuities & Life got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's been growing earnings per share at a pleasant rate, although its dividend payout was not well covered by earnings. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you're not too concerned about F&G Annuities & Life's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for F&G Annuities & Life you should know about.

