Income Investors Should Know That FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy FACB Industries Incorporated Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase FACB Industries Berhad's shares on or after the 28th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.017 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.034 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, FACB Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of MYR1.24. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. FACB Industries Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

KLSE:FACBIND Historic Dividend December 24th 2023

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see FACB Industries Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. FACB Industries Berhad has delivered 0.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid FACB Industries Berhad? We like that FACB Industries Berhad has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about FACB Industries Berhad from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - FACB Industries Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

