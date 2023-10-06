Income Investors Should Know That The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, First of Long Island investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First of Long Island has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current stock price of $11.39. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether First of Long Island has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. First of Long Island paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that First of Long Island's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, First of Long Island has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.6% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First of Long Island? First of Long Island's earnings are effectively flat over recent years, even as the company pays out more than half of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with First of Long Island, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for First of Long Island that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

