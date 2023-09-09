Income Investors Should Know That Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Freightways Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.37 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Freightways Group has a trailing yield of approximately 4.5% on its current stock price of NZ$8.3. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Freightways Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Freightways Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 86% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (54%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Freightways Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. A payout ratio of 86% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Freightways Group has delivered an average of 6.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is Freightways Group worth buying for its dividend? Freightways Group has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Freightways Group's dividend merits.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Freightways Group, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Freightways Group you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.