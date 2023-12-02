Income Investors Should Know That Green Cross Health Limited (NZSE:GXH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Green Cross Health Limited (NZSE:GXH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Green Cross Health's shares before the 5th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.029 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.05 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Green Cross Health has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current stock price of NZ$1.11. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Green Cross Health paid out more than half (64%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Green Cross Health paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 168%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Green Cross Health's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Green Cross Health's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Green Cross Health's earnings are down 3.1% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Green Cross Health's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.3% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Has Green Cross Health got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Green Cross Health had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Green Cross Health don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Green Cross Health and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

