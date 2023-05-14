Income Investors Should Know That Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Irish Continental Group's shares on or after the 18th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.095 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.19 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Irish Continental Group has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of £4.04. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Irish Continental Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Irish Continental Group paying out a modest 42% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 48% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Irish Continental Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Irish Continental Group's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.5% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Irish Continental Group has increased its dividend at approximately 6.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Irish Continental Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Irish Continental Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Irish Continental Group (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

