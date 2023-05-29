Income Investors Should Know That McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, McDonald's investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.52 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$6.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, McDonald's stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of $286.04. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether McDonald's has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. McDonald's paid out more than half (62%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 75% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that McDonald's's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see McDonald's earnings per share are up 7.9% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests McDonald's has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, McDonald's has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid McDonald's? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and McDonald's paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you want to look further into McDonald's, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for McDonald's you should know about.

