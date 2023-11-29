Income Investors Should Know That Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's shares on or after the 4th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.008 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.022 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 1.4% on the current share price of MYR1.55. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad paying out a modest 49% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 79% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has delivered an average of 4.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad from a dividend perspective.

