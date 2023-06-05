Income Investors Should Know That MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, MTAG Group Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.03 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MTAG Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.9% on the current stock price of MYR0.435. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether MTAG Group Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. MTAG Group Berhad paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. MTAG Group Berhad's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 65% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, MTAG Group Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy MTAG Group Berhad for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into MTAG Group Berhad, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for MTAG Group Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

