Income Investors Should Know That Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.12 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of MYR3.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad paying out a modest 26% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 0.004% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has seen its dividend decline 6.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

