Income Investors Should Know That The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase North West's shares on or after the 28th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.39 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$1.56 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that North West has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of CA$35.86. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether North West has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. North West paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether North West generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 80% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that North West's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see North West's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, North West has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.1% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because North West is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is North West worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see North West's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 60% and 80% respectively. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of North West's dividend merits.

