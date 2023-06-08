Income Investors Should Know That Novavest Real Estate AG (VTX:NREN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Novavest Real Estate AG (VTX:NREN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Novavest Real Estate investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF1.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF1.25 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Novavest Real Estate stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of CHF38.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Novavest Real Estate has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Novavest Real Estate

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Novavest Real Estate paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year.

Click here to see how much of its profit Novavest Real Estate paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Novavest Real Estate's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Novavest Real Estate has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.6% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Novavest Real Estate got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Novavest Real Estate's earnings per share are basically flat over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. Overall, Novavest Real Estate looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Novavest Real Estate has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Novavest Real Estate is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here