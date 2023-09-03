Income Investors Should Know That Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Peet's shares before the 8th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.075 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Peet has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current share price of A$1.235. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Peet's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Peet paid out more than half (51%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Peet generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 98% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While Peet's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Peet's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Peet, with earnings per share up 8.2% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, Peet has lifted its dividend by approximately 23% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Peet? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Peet paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. It's not that we think Peet is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Although, if you're still interested in Peet and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Peet (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

