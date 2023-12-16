Income Investors Should Know That PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase PHSC's shares before the 21st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.0075 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.018 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, PHSC has a trailing yield of approximately 8.0% on its current stock price of £0.22. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether PHSC can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 80% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PHSC generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that PHSC's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see PHSC's earnings per share have dropped 5.7% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. PHSC has delivered 1.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Has PHSC got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. To summarise, PHSC looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in PHSC as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with PHSC. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PHSC (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

