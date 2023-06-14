Income Investors Should Know That Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Power Root Berhad (KLSE:PWROOT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Power Root Berhad's shares on or after the 19th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.035 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.11 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Power Root Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.4% on the current stock price of MYR2.16. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Power Root Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Power Root Berhad paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 275% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Power Root Berhad is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Power Root Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Power Root Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Power Root Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 43% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Power Root Berhad has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Power Root Berhad? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 275% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Power Root Berhad from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Power Root Berhad's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Power Root Berhad (including 1 which is potentially serious).

