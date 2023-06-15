Income Investors Should Know That Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Saputo's shares before the 19th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.72 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Saputo has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of CA$31.27. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Saputo has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Saputo paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 52% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Saputo's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Saputo's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.7% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Saputo has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.5% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Saputo? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Saputo paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. To summarise, Saputo looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you want to look further into Saputo, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Saputo and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

