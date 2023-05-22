Income Investors Should Know That Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited (SGX:T14) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited (SGX:T14) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be CN¥1.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CN¥1.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current stock price of $2.28. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 81% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (57%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Has Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group you should know about.

