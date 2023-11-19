Should Income Investors Look At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Atmos Energy's shares on or after the 24th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.81 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.22 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Atmos Energy stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of $113.9. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Atmos Energy paid out a comfortable 49% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (66%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Atmos Energy's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Atmos Energy has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.7% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Atmos Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Atmos Energy has struggled to grow earnings per share, and it's paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders as dividends. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Atmos Energy's dividend merits.

So while Atmos Energy looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Atmos Energy that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

