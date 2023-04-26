Should Income Investors Look At Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Bayer's shares before the 1st of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €2.40 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €2.40 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bayer has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of €60.43. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bayer paid out more than half (57%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bayer generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 48% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Bayer's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Bayer, with earnings per share up 2.5% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Bayer has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Bayer an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Bayer paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Bayer from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Bayer that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

