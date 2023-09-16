Should Income Investors Look At Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Count Limited (ASX:CUP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Count investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.022 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.037 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Count stock has a trailing yield of around 6.5% on the current share price of A$0.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Count's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 81% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Count's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 32% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Count's dividend payments per share have declined at 11% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Count an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The best dividend stocks typically boast a long history of growing earnings per share (EPS) via a combination of earnings growth and buybacks. So, you might think that Count buying back stock, growing its EPS, and retaining profits within its business is a good combination. However, we note with some concern that it paid out -716% of its free cash flow last year, which is uncomfortably high and makes us wonder why the company chose to spend even more cash on buybacks. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Count today.

So if you want to do more digging on Count, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Count you should know about.

