Should Income Investors Look At Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Dominant Enterprise Berhad (KLSE:DOMINAN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Dominant Enterprise Berhad's shares on or after the 7th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.01 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.03 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dominant Enterprise Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of MYR0.75. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Dominant Enterprise Berhad paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 8.3% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Dominant Enterprise Berhad's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Dominant Enterprise Berhad has seen its dividend decline 3.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Dominant Enterprise Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. To summarise, Dominant Enterprise Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Dominant Enterprise Berhad is facing. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Dominant Enterprise Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

