Should Income Investors Look At dormakaba Holding AG (VTX:DOKA) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

dormakaba Holding AG (VTX:DOKA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase dormakaba Holding's shares before the 9th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF9.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF9.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, dormakaba Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of CHF441. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether dormakaba Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 87% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 25% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. dormakaba Holding's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 18% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. dormakaba Holding has seen its dividend decline 1.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is dormakaba Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you're not too concerned about dormakaba Holding's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for dormakaba Holding and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

