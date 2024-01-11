Should Income Investors Look At Edaran Berhad (KLSE:EDARAN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Edaran Berhad (KLSE:EDARAN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Edaran Berhad's shares on or after the 16th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of RM0.017 to shareholders. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Edaran Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Edaran Berhad paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the past year it paid out 129% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Edaran Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Edaran Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Edaran Berhad's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Edaran Berhad has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Edaran Berhad for the upcoming dividend? We like that Edaran Berhad has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Edaran Berhad today.

So while Edaran Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Edaran Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

