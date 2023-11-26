Should Income Investors Look At Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Embecta's shares before the 1st of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Embecta has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of $17.49. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Embecta can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Embecta

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Embecta's payout ratio is modest, at just 49% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 83% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Embecta's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Embecta's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 45% a year over the past three years.

Unfortunately Embecta has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Embecta an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Embecta paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Embecta, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, Embecta has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.