Should Income Investors Look At Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Franklin Resources' shares on or after the 2nd of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Franklin Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of $30.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Franklin Resources can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Franklin Resources paid out 70% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Franklin Resources, with earnings per share up 4.2% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Franklin Resources's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Franklin Resources for the upcoming dividend? Franklin Resources has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

So if you want to do more digging on Franklin Resources, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Franklin Resources that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

