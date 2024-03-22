Should Income Investors Look At IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase IGM Financial's shares before the 27th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.5625 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$2.25 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, IGM Financial has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current stock price of CA$35.40. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether IGM Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. IGM Financial paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at IGM Financial, with earnings per share up 4.1% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the IGM Financial dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is IGM Financial worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with IGM Financial, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for IGM Financial you should be aware of.

