Should Income Investors Look At Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Information Services' shares on or after the 28th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Information Services has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of CA$23.16. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Information Services paid out 61% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 32% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Information Services's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Information Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Information Services? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Information Services from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Information Services, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Information Services that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

