Should Income Investors Look At KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase KPJ Healthcare Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.008 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of MYR1.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. KPJ Healthcare Berhad paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see KPJ Healthcare Berhad earnings per share are up 6.1% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid KPJ Healthcare Berhad? While earnings per share growth has been modest, KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about KPJ Healthcare Berhad from a dividend perspective.

So while KPJ Healthcare Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for KPJ Healthcare Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

