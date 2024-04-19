Should Income Investors Look At Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Nestlé's shares before the 22nd of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF03.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF3.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nestlé stock has a trailing yield of around 3.2% on the current share price of CHF093.24. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Nestlé paid out more than half (71%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (80%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Nestlé, with earnings per share up 4.9% on average over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 71% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Nestlé could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Nestlé has delivered 3.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Nestlé for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you want to look further into Nestlé, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Nestlé you should know about.

