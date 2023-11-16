Should Income Investors Look At Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Patria Investments' shares on or after the 21st of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.70 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Patria Investments has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of $14.33. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Patria Investments paid out 120% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Patria Investments's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Patria Investments has delivered 29% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Patria Investments an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused to see Patria Investments's dividend was not well covered by earnings over the last year, although it is great to see earnings growing. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Patria Investments, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Patria Investments that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

