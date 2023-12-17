Should Income Investors Look At Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Sarawak Plantation Berhad's shares on or after the 21st of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.10 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sarawak Plantation Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.6% on the current share price of MYR2.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Sarawak Plantation Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sarawak Plantation Berhad paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 131% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Sarawak Plantation Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Sarawak Plantation Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Sarawak Plantation Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Sarawak Plantation Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 57% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Sarawak Plantation Berhad's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Sarawak Plantation Berhad worth buying for its dividend? We like that Sarawak Plantation Berhad has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Sarawak Plantation Berhad's dividend merits.

In light of that, while Sarawak Plantation Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Sarawak Plantation Berhad and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

