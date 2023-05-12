Should Income Investors Look At Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Select Medical Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.50 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Select Medical Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $28.32. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Select Medical Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Select Medical Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 50% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Select Medical Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Select Medical Holdings's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Select Medical Holdings has delivered 2.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is Select Medical Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Select Medical Holdings has struggled to grow earnings per share, and it's paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders as dividends. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Select Medical Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Select Medical Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

