Should Income Investors Look At Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Singapore Technologies Engineering's shares before the 30th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.16 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Singapore Technologies Engineering has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of S$4.04. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 85% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 73% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Singapore Technologies Engineering, with earnings per share up 3.5% on average over the last five years. A payout ratio of 85% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Singapore Technologies Engineering's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Is Singapore Technologies Engineering an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Singapore Technologies Engineering, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Singapore Technologies Engineering you should be aware of.

