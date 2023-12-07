Should Income Investors Look At Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Wellcall Holdings Berhad's shares before the 12th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.028 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.082 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Wellcall Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.7% on the current share price of MYR1.75. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Wellcall Holdings Berhad is paying out an acceptable 63% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Wellcall Holdings Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 77% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Wellcall Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Wellcall Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Wellcall Holdings Berhad has delivered an average of 6.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Wellcall Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Wellcall Holdings Berhad is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

So while Wellcall Holdings Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Wellcall Holdings Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

