Income tax filing 2023: What Arizonans should know about Social Security benefits, credits

The income-tax filing season is drawing near, and that means Arizonans will start reviewing their income for 2023, check their filing status, and search for deductions and credits.

Based on figures compiled by the Internal Revenue Service, which starts accepting returns Jan. 29, certain tax topics will weigh more heavily than others. Below are answers to five key questions about Arizona taxpayer characteristics and behavior. The information dates to the 2020 tax year, as the IRS hasn't released more recent statistics.

Do most Arizonans file as married couples?

No. Slightly more than half of taxpayers here, 50.9%, file their federal returns as singles. Married couples filing jointly were next at 33.6%, followed by heads of household at 13.9%, with less common categories accounting for the rest.

Unsurprisingly, married Arizona couples typically report higher incomes: Nearly 42% of them had incomes of $100,000 and up in 2020, compared to fewer than 6% of singles and heads of household. Married couples often bring home two incomes, and they’re less likely to be young adults or elderly seniors — two groups with relatively modest incomes.

How much do Arizonans earn on average?

The average adjusted gross income, for federal tax purposes, was $69,800 in 2020, the most recent year for which the IRS has supplied numbers.

To fall into the top 1%, Arizonans needed an AGI of around $485,100, whereas you could have reached the top 10% with an income of around $144,000 or stayed in the top half with an AGI above $41,900.

Nationally, the top 1% of taxpayers earned at least $561,300 or so, the top 10% earned nearly $154,700 or above and the top half were at $44,100 and up. AGI includes more than just wages. Dividends, capital gains, business income, retirement distributions and other income sources also are included.

AGI and other income measures don’t tell the entire story. Really, net worth —assets less liabilities ― is a better measure of wealth. Nationally, taxpayers reported about $76,500 in average AGI in 2020.

Do many Arizonans pay taxes on their Social Security?

Social Security benefits aren’t taxable for everyone, but roughly 521,600 Arizona returns reported taxable Social Security benefits in 2020, averaging about $16,600. That compares to, say, 300,200 returns that reported taxable withdrawals from Individual Retirement Accounts or IRAs, averaging about $23,400.

Depending on a combination of benefits and other income, benefits either won’t be taxable at all, or you could face taxes on 50% of your Social Security benefits or on 85%. About four in 10 recipients pay taxes on their Social Security benefits. The Social Security Administration provides details.

Do most taxpayers itemize or take the standard deduction?

The vast majority, nearly nine of 10 in Arizona, take the federal standard deduction rather than itemize or list deductions separately. Common itemized deductions include those for mortgage interest, property taxes and charitable contributions as well as state and local taxes. The standard deduction amount for 2023 returns is $13,850 for singles and $27,700 for married couples filing jointly, with those amounts rising to $14,600 and $29,200, respectively, on 2024 returns.

Tax reform several years ago made the standard deduction more attractive, reducing the proportion of Americans opting to itemize and streamlining return preparation for many. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 boosted the standard deduction at the time from $6,500 for singles to $12,000 and from $13,000 to $24,000 for married couples, with the amounts indexed for inflation. However, the legislation also eliminated the personal exemption, which at the time was $4,150.

If you usually pay expenses that would qualify as itemized deductions but can’t easily get over the hump, it might pay to bunch your deductions by doubling up one year and skipping them the next. You could do this with charitable contributions, for example, though it’s harder to do so with, say, mortgage interest expenses, which tend to be fairly steady from one year to the next.

How about credits? Which ones do Arizonans favor?

Unlike deductions, which reduce taxable income, credits reduce taxes directly, making them the more valuable of the two.

In Arizona, and nationally, one of the most popular in 2020 was the credit for child and dependent care, claimed on 839,000 federal returns filed by Arizonan households, helping defray the costs of care so taxpayers can work, look for work or attend school.

Another popular one was the earned income credit, claimed on 565,000 Arizona returns and focused toward low- and moderate-income families with kids. On Arizona returns, the two credits were worth an average of roughly $2,100 and $2,400, respectively, in 2020.

Going forward, look for newer credits tied to electric vehicles and energy-efficient home improvements to gain traction. They weren't around in their current forms as of 2020.

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

