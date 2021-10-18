U.S. markets closed

InComm Payments Launches App Store Card in Taiwan's Hi-Life Stores

·2 min read

Leading convenience chain to offer App Store Card in its 1,460 stores

TAIPEI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading global payments technology company, today announced it has expanded the distribution of App Store Card in Taiwan through a partnership with leading convenience store chain Hi-Life.

The App Store Card is now available in more than 1,460 Hi-Life stores across Taiwan. The App Store Card will be sold in four denominations (NT$500, NT$1,000, NT$2,000, and NT$300-6,000 VAR) and digital code denominations between NT$50-6,000 VAR. In addition, App Store Card digital codes will be available for sale via in-store self-service kiosks.

"Given the accelerated demand for digital content over the past few years, we're excited to bring this product to a retailer with such a strong presence in Taiwan," said Malcolm Areington, Regional Vice President, North Asia Pacific, InComm Payments. "Based on the ongoing success of the App Store Card partnerships we launched in 2020, we believe this partnership will benefit Hi-Life's customers throughout Taiwan."

InComm Payments entered the Taiwan market in 2013 and has established itself as a market leader in point-of-sale activation (POSA) technology in Taiwan ever since. Its ongoing success has been supported through long-standing partnerships with Taiwan's leading merchants.

About InComm Payments
InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

Media Contacts:

InComm Payments

Anthony Popiel
Dalton Agency
404-876-1309
apopiel@daltonagency.com

Nilce Piccinini
Sr. Communications Manager
InComm Payments
404-935-0377
npiccinini@incomm.com

InComm logo
InComm logo

SOURCE InComm Payments

