InContext Solutions Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

·2 min read

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InContext Solutions, a 3D virtual reality platform for retailers and consumer goods manufacturers, today announced the availability of InContext Virtual Commerce on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Founded in 2009, InContext is reinventing the shopper experience with leading-edge virtual store technology and insights. Retail teams can visualize first in a digital twin of the store to maximize ROI by leveraging ShopperMX, a virtual visualization platform for storytelling, collaboration and shopper insights.

InContext's virtual commerce offering gives retailers and brands a unique set of tools to engage shoppers online. Through Microsoft AppSource, InContext Virtual Commerce provides the experience of 3D in-store shopping through the web as a first step into the retail metaverse. Retailers and brands using Microsoft Dynamics 365 for e-commerce can seamlessly integrate immersive 3D spaces into their current 2D website—creating differentiated shopping experiences, greater product clarity, and increased impulse buys through innovative merchandising, advertising, and promotional strategies.

"E-commerce became a necessity for many consumers in 2020 and has continued to increase in popularity even as we go back to in-store shopping. Yet it lacks discovery and impulse purchases, and is often an underwhelming and frustrating experience for the shopper searching for what they need," said David Rich, CEO of InContext Solutions. "These consumers are primed and ready for innovative online shopping experiences, and we're excited to offer a seamless 3D commerce integration, helping retailers and brands to take that first step into the retail metaverse."

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're happy to welcome InContext to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Virtual Commerce from InContext to help customers meet their needs faster."

About InContext Solutions: InContext, through its ShopperMX platform, is the global leader in 3D simulation software & virtual market research methodologies for retail.

Media Contact:

Gina Joseph
Senior Marketing Manager
InContext Solutions
gina.joseph@incontextsolutions.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incontext-solutions-now-available-on-microsoft-appsource-301595417.html

SOURCE InContext Solutions

