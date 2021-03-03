Incorrect reporting of intrinsic value
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lysaker, 3 March 2021
With reference to Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers of UCITS units, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values were reported on Monday 1 March between 0905 and 1005 for the following funds:
ISIN
Symbol
Fund name and shareclass
Correct Intrinsic Value
Reported Intrinsic Value
Deviation (error)
NO0010841588
STIIAM
Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder A5
1286,61
1 270,69
Up to -1.25%
NO0010841570
STIINM
Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder A5
1250,37
1 230,24
Up to -1.63%
The incorrect reporting was due to miscalculations at the funds' management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS.
During the period for the miscalculation, 2 trades took place in STIIAM.
During the period for the miscalculation, 1 trade took place in STIINM.
The procedure for notifying the members of the Stockbrokers' Association of the error has been initiated.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
The below funds, managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The funds are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
Fund name and share class
Symbol
ISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
STIIAM
NO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
STIINM
NO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
STIGEP
NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5
STIGS
NO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
STIGM
NO0010841596