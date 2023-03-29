U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,025.53
    +54.26 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,696.01
    +301.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,916.19
    +200.11 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.92
    +16.28 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.94
    -0.26 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.20
    -10.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7980
    +1.9230 (+1.47%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,430.75
    +982.37 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.33
    +19.36 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Incorta Supports Real-Time Business Analytics on ERP Data in the Cloud With Google Cloud

Incorta, Inc.
·4 min read
Incorta, Inc.
Incorta, Inc.

Incorta joins Google Cloud Ready BigQuery and AlloyDB Initiatives, supports business intelligence and analytics for convoluted and complex data

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta, the real-time business analytics company, announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud as part of several initiatives around cloud computing and analytics deployments, aimed at helping companies move their business application and enterprise resource planning data into the cloud. The partnerships include Incorta validating its technology through the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and AlloyDB initiatives.

ERP data is complex and highly connected to business processes and other applications, so making use of this data within cloud systems requires specific capabilities. Incorta’s open data delivery platform is purpose-built for acquiring, processing, analyzing and presenting business applications data, allowing companies to get their data into the cloud and use that information faster and more efficiently. Incorta’s approach complements how companies implement their systems, so that it can support the most complex cloud and hybrid environments that are in place.

With Incorta Direct Data Mapping™, companies can preprocess their raw data to determine all potential query paths, enabling them to carry out ultra-fast queries on normalized data models without data reshaping or data transformations. This approach means that companies can work with 100 percent of their data without requiring complex transformations that affect the data itself.

“Companies want to move their data into the cloud so they can take advantage of it, but this can be problematic for ERP data that comes from a wide mix of complex and connected systems. Getting that data into the cloud requires a dedicated approach and understanding of how these systems connect with each other, while keeping their data fresh and accurate over time and ensuring teams can work with it quickly in a trusted environment,” explained Ashwin Warrier, Vice President of Product, Incorta. “At Incorta, we are pleased to make that journey to the cloud easier through our integrations with Google Cloud BigQuery and AlloyDB, helping our customers take advantage of the cloud around ERP data, carry out operations in real time and support the kinds of decision making that business leaders want to make in today’s business environment.”

“Companies want to work with partners that can help them create new value from their data, and services like BigQuery & AlloyDB make it easier for those teams to use their data effectively,” said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Achieving Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and AlloyDB statuses shows that Incorta’s integration will help companies achieve those results in their work around data and improve their decisions across their organizations.”

Google Cloud’s BigQuery is a serverless enterprise data warehouse that works across clouds and supports both real-time and predictive analytics. Incorta makes it easier to get data into BigQuery and provide analytics around ERP data. As part of the BigQuery validation initiative, Incorta has completed the evaluation and enhancement activities to ensure that the companies’ solutions deliver against best practices and performance benchmarks. Incorta and Google Cloud have also collaborated to refine existing documentation to enable customers around successfully working with the companies’ solutions.

Google Cloud’s AlloyDB is a fully-managed, PostgreSQL-compatible database service for enterprise database workloads based on one of the most popular open-source database engines, PostgreSQL, for superior performance, scale, and availability. By achieving the Google Cloud Ready designation for AlloyDB, Incorta has proven their product has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. Using Incorta, companies can get their ERP data into AlloyDB from the ERP data sources and then use the combination of Incorta and AlloyDB to provide users with more analytics and visualization capabilities.

Relevant Links

About Incorta
Incorta® provides a unified data and analytics platform that makes it quick and easy to unlock the full potential of business data from multiple complex source systems by making it instantly ready for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast and Shutterfly. For more information, visit www.incorta.com.

©2023 Incorta Inc. All rights reserved. Incorta®, Direct Data Mapping®, Incorta Direct Data Platform®, and all other Incorta product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Incorta Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

Media Contact:
Mark Kember
onebite for Incorta
incorta@onebite.co.uk


Recommended Stories

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged as much as 7.4% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe company will shift to a

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • AI Leaders Urge Labs to Halt Training Models More Powerful Than ChatGPT-4

    (Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence experts and industry leaders, including Elon Musk, University of California Berkeley computer science professor Stuart Russell and Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak, are calling on developers to hit the pause button on training powerful AI models.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • Nvidia Is More Than AI Chips. The Stock Has Software Upside, Says Analyst.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar increased his price target on Nvidia stock to $300 from $275 and reaffirmed his Overweight rating.

  • T-Mobile Users From Now On Can Avail Alexa Calls - Amazon Broadens Reach Beyond AT&T, Verizon

    On March 28, Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) disclosed that T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers can now link their mobile number to Alexa to make and receive hands-free calls over Wi-Fi on an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 15. This comes years after Amazon partnered with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) for a similar feature. This Alexa skill is perfect for customers when their phone is out of reach, or their hands are dirty while cookin

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Bank of America's financial planning app draws $55 billion over two-plus years

    Bank of America Corp's digital personal finance tool, Life Plan, has attracted more than $55 billion in new money since its launch in late 2020, as customers use technology to set financial goals. Life Plan, which has more than 10 million users, enables customers to set goals such as saving for a vacation or college or to build a retirement fund. BofA's app allows customers to move money around their bank and brokerage accounts, as well as pull in funds from other institutions, David Tyrie, chief digital officer at Bank of America, told Reuters.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Google Meet Efforts With New Feature

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google adds an AI-powered hand-raising gesture feature to the Google Meet application.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Nokia (NOK) Solution to Boost DOCOMO's 5G Network Upgradation

    DOCOMO has selected Nokia's (NOK) IP routing solutions and Network Services Platform (NSP) to accelerate network infrastructure upgradation.

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • How Bad Is the Binance Suit?

    Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao were reportedly taken off guard by the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to file a civil lawsuit against the company on Monday. The firm, which has for years avoided establishing a permanent headquarters, had been in dialogue with U.S. and other regulators about operating compliantly in the hundred-plus jurisdictions it services. Just last month, Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillman told the Wall Street Journal that the exchange had closed “gaps” that formed in its compliance strategy as a result of the exchange’s rapid expansion.